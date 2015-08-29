FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Largest Dutch pension fund exits Mylan over death penalty concerns
#Funds News
August 29, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Largest Dutch pension fund exits Mylan over death penalty concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Dutch public employees’ pension fund, the world’s third largest, has sold all its shares in pharmaceuticals maker Mylan after it emerged that one of its products is in stock at a United States prison where death sentences are carried out.

The U.S. state of Virginia confirmed in response to a freedom of information request in July that it held stocks of Rocuronium Bromide, a Mylan-made drug that can be used to kill people.

Harmen Geers, spokesman for the ABP pension fund, said on Saturday that while it welcomed Mylan’s decision to declare publicly that its products were not to be used in executions, it was clear that Mylan was not doing enough to police their use.

“As the Dutch government and Dutch society as a whole renounced the death penalty a long time ago, we do not want Dutch pension money to be involved in that,” he said.

The fund held 9 million euros ($10.06 million) in the company before the divestment. Other Dutch pension funds are believed to have taken similar steps. ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
