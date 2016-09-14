BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $85 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Freddie mac announces pricing of $85 million multifamily small balance loan securitization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - EpiPen maker Mylan will not proceed with a proposed euro-denominated bond issue, according to a lead bank on the deal.
Mylan had hired Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ING and JPM to arrange a European roadshow from September 7-9, for a potential euro benchmark multi-tranche debut.
In a message from the leads, Mylan said it will continue to monitor the euro market and "has a desire to enter the European debt capital markets at some point in the future".
The issuer is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Robert Smith)
Sept 14 Twitter Inc launched a new video streaming application for Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc TV platforms, as well as Microsoft Corp's Xbox One gaming console as it brings its video content to the forefront.
TORONTO, Sept 14 Canada's main stock index made a small gain in Wednesday morning trading as mining stocks rebounded, while a further slide in oil prices weighed on shares of energy companies.