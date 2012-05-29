FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mylan settles patent suit with Dainippon Sumitomo unit
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mylan settles patent suit with Dainippon Sumitomo unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Mylan Inc settled a patent lawsuit with a unit of Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co, allowing the U.S. drug maker to continue selling a generic version of the Japanese company’s drug for breathing difficulty.

Mylan can continue selling concentrated Levalbuterol Hydrochloride inhalation solution, a generic version of Sunovion’s Xopenex.

Mylan will also be able to sell a non-concentrated version upon getting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. company said.

The drug is used to ease breathing difficulties faced by ashtma patients and others.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The settlement will dismiss all related litigation between the two companies and Mylan will not have to pay a $18 million damage awarded to Sunovion.

Last week, Mylan settled another lawsuit with Sunovion for the Japanese drugmaker’s bronchitis medicine Brovana. [ID: nL4E8GOBQN]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.