FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mylan profit beats Wall Street view
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 1:44 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mylan profit beats Wall Street view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS ex items 60 cents vs 55-cent Street view

* Backs 2012 earnings view

* Shares rise nearly 5 pct early

July 26 (Reuters) - Mylan Inc posted a second-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, helped by sales of its EpiPen product for severe allergic reactions and its generic drugs in North America.

The company, which backed its full-year forecast, also showed improving sales trends in Europe. Its shares rose nearly 5 percent to $22.75 in early trading.

Net income was $138.6 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with $146.4 million, or 33 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, earnings of 60 cents were 5 cents ahead of the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 7.5 percent to $1.69 billion.

Sales for Mylan’s generic drugs in North America rose 12.8 percent to $845.3 million, helped by sales of new products including a generic version of Warner-Chilcott’s Doryx acne drug.

Mylan’s generic sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region fell 13.7 percent to $326.6 million. Excluding currency effects, the decline would have only been 3 percent.

JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott called the European results “a marked improvement from the roughly 10 percent decline seen over the past few quarters.”

The weak European economy is pressuring drug sales in the region. Mylan cited pricing pressure in a number of European markets, mainly France and Germany.

Mylan’s specialty sales jumped more than 50 percent to $198.6 million, driven by EpiPen.

Mylan backed its 2012 earnings forecast of a range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share. Analysts are looking for $2.47.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.