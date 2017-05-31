FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 7:31 PM / 3 months ago

Mylan may have overcharged U.S. for EpiPens by $1.27 bln -HHS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. government may have overpaid drugmaker Mylan N.V. by as much as $1.27 billion between 2006 and 2016 for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday.

The amount is nearly three times a proposed settlement that the company announced in October.

The analysis on the EpiPen payments, which was conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General, was released by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley.

Grassley is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which launched a probe of EpiPen pricing last year.

Mylan did not have an immediate comment.

The company, which was already under fire for steep price increases on the devices, said in October it agreed to settle with the U.S. government for $465 million after it was accused of improperly classifying EpiPen with the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program as a generic treatment.

Mylan, which did not admit wrongdoing, has said it is still working to finalize the settlement. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Leslie Adler)

