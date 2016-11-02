FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
REFILE-West Virginia urges Justice Dept to reject "sweetheart" settlement with Mylan
November 2, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 10 months ago

REFILE-West Virginia urges Justice Dept to reject "sweetheart" settlement with Mylan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct typo in headline)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Wednesday blasted a pending $465 million settlement between Mylan NV and the U.S. Justice Department over the misclassification of the EpiPen, saying it is "woefully deficient."

In a November 2 letter to Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Morrisey said the amount likely falls short of how much the company owes Medicaid, and that Mylan should "not be allowed to receive a windfall after flagrantly defrauding the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program." (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

