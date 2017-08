March 29 (Reuters) - Mylan NV said on Wednesday its application to market a generic copy of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's blockbuster inhaled lung drug Advair was rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The drugmaker did not disclose the reason behind the rejection.

Advair has generated more than $1 billion in annual sales since 2001. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)