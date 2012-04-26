Mylan profit beats forecasts, revenue rises

April 26 (Reuters) - Mylan Inc, one of the world’s largest generic drugmakers, posted higher quarterly profit and sales, helped by the introduction of its version of antidepressant Lexapro and other products.

Mylan posted a first-quarter profit of $129.4 million, or 30 cents per share, up from $104.5 million, or 23 cents a share a year before. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share of 52 cents beat Wall Street forecasts for 50 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.59 billion from $1.45 billion a year before.

The company also said patent litigation was resolved for its key EpiPen epinephrine product for allergic emergencies, allowing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to launch a generic version by June 2015.

Mylan’s report comes a day after rival Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc agreed to buy Swiss-based Actavis for at least $5.6 billion, cementing its status as one of the world’s biggest generic drugmakers and expanding its business internationally.