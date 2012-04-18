CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Pharma group Mylan to hire 500 in Irish expansion

* Jobs in manufacturing and research and development

* Mylan to invest up to $100 million per year for five years

DUBLIN, April 18 (Reuters) - Generics drug maker Mylan is to hire 500 people in Ireland in an expansion programme worth up to 380 million euros ($500 million), i n a boost for the indebted euro zone country’s key pharmaceutical sector.

Mylan, the world’s third-largest generic drugmaker, said on Wednesday it will increase its Irish workforce to 1,200 by 2016, adding jobs in manufacturing and research and development.

Enterprise minister Richard Bruton said the investment was “a massive boost for the country.”

Bailed out by the EU/IMF in late 2010 and midway through a punishing eight-year austerity drive, Ireland has an unemployment rate of 14.3 percent, its highest since 1993 and more than three times the level of 2007.

Ireland exported 26 billion euros worth of pharmaceutical and medical products last year, 28 percent of its total goods exports.

The life sciences sector, which employs around 50,000, has made a key contribution to the balance of payments surplus that has fueled optimism in recent months that Ireland may be the best-placed of Europe’s peripheral economies to export its way out of debt.

Pittsburgh-based Mylan, which has a global workforce of 18,000, expects revenue this year of $6.8-$7.2 billion.

Its investment of up to 76 million euros ($100 million) per year for five years will focus on the company’s respiratory franchise and injectables platform.