UPDATE 1-Mylan gets unfavourable ruling from US court
March 2, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mylan gets unfavourable ruling from US court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Mylan Inc said a U.S. federal court has ruled in favor of Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co’s unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals regarding infringement of patents by Sunovion’s lung disorder drug.

In 2007, Mylan’s unit Dey Pharma sued Sunovion alleging its drug Brovana infringes seven of Dey’s patents.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved Brovana in 2006 for the treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

The U.S. district court for the southern district of New York granted Sunovion’s motion regarding one of its defenses and its request to limit damages, Mylan said in a statement.

“Mylan is disappointed in today’s ruling and believes the court erred in its decision. Mylan intends to appeal the decision,” the world’s third-largest generic drugmaker said.

Mylan also said it will continue to pursue its claims against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a separate litigation.

