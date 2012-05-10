UPDATE 1-Drugmaker Mylan raises full-year profit view

* Sees EPS of $2.45-$2.55 vs prior view of $2.30-$2.50

* Company to buy back up to $500 mln of its shares

May 10 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc, which reported higher-than-expected earnings last month, raised its full-year profit outlook, saying it expects 2012 to be the best year in the company’s history.

Mylan now expects adjusted earnings of $2.45 to $2.55 per share, compared with its previous estimate of $2.30 to $2.50. It said all other financial forecasts were unchanged.

The company, which has a market value of about $8.8 billion, also said it would buy back up to $500 million of its common stock.

“The increase in our guidance is a result of our continued strong operational performance,” Chief Executive Heather Bresch said in a statement.

Mylan is one of the world’s biggest makers of generic drugs, along with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Novartis unit Sandoz and Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mylan shares have fallen about 7 percent since the company reported first-quarter results on April 26. The stock closed at $20.64 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.