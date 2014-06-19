FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UK says Mylan recalls batches of Polish-made antibiotic
#Market News
June 19, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UK says Mylan recalls batches of Polish-made antibiotic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects in headline and first paragraph to show drug made in Poland not India)

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Mylan is recalling batches of the injectable antibiotic clarithromycin made in Poland due to possible impurities, Britain’s healthcare regulator said on Wednesday.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, or MHRA, said the decision was due to the potential for small particles of white material to be present in individual vials.

The Mylan recall is being made on behalf of Strides Arcolab International and relates to Agila-branded supplies, the MHRA added. The Pennsylvania-based company bought Agila, a unit of India’s Strides Arcolab, for $1.6 billion last year. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Evans)

