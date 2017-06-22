Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the
generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday,
despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the
directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices
for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.
The company did not disclose the vote totals for the
directors. More than two-thirds of the shares voted, as well as
more than half of Mylan's outstanding shares, would have needed
to be against the directors in order for them to lose.
Shareholders voted against a measure to approve the
company's executive compensation. The shareholder campaign
against Mylan's board picked up steam after Chairman Robert
Coury's nearly $100 million pay package was disclosed earlier
this year.
The annual meeting was held in Amsterdam, where the company
has been headquartered since 2015. It was sparsely attended,
with around the same number of attendees from the company as
those in the audience.
The only shareholder to speak was Quirijn Bongaerts of the
Dutch small shareholders association VEB. He challenged Coury on
executive pay, ethics, and the appointment of board members.
The New York City and State pension funds and the California
State Teachers' Retirement System, as well as influential proxy
advisory firm ISS, had urged shareholders to vote against the
directors to voice their dissatisfaction.
ISS said earlier this month that shareholder value had
eroded as the board mismanaged the situation around the
company's life saving EpiPen treatment, whose sharp price
increases spurred congressional, Justice Department and other
government investigations into Medicaid overcharging.
Mylan shares were up 36 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $38.63 in
morning trading on the Nasdaq.