Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.

The company did not disclose the vote totals for the directors. More than two-thirds of the shares voted, as well as more than half of Mylan's outstanding shares, would have needed to be against the directors in order for them to lose.

Shareholders voted against a measure to approve the company's executive compensation. The shareholder campaign against Mylan's board picked up steam after Chairman Robert Coury's nearly $100 million pay package was disclosed earlier this year.

The annual meeting was held in Amsterdam, where the company has been headquartered since 2015. It was sparsely attended, with around the same number of attendees from the company as those in the audience.

The only shareholder to speak was Quirijn Bongaerts of the Dutch small shareholders association VEB. He challenged Coury on executive pay, ethics, and the appointment of board members.

The New York City and State pension funds and the California State Teachers' Retirement System, as well as influential proxy advisory firm ISS, had urged shareholders to vote against the directors to voice their dissatisfaction.

ISS said earlier this month that shareholder value had eroded as the board mismanaged the situation around the company's life saving EpiPen treatment, whose sharp price increases spurred congressional, Justice Department and other government investigations into Medicaid overcharging.

Mylan shares were up 36 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $38.63 in morning trading on the Nasdaq.