WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has opened a probe into whether Mylan Pharmaceuticals broke antitrust law in writing contracts to sell EpiPens to some schools systems.

A person briefed on the matter said the New York attorney general's office has subpoenaed documents from Mylan over the EpiPen pricing. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson)