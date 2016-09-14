FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mylan CEO to testify before U.S. House over EpiPen pricing -lawmakers
September 14, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Mylan CEO to testify before U.S. House over EpiPen pricing -lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mylan NL Chief Executive Officer Heather Bresch will appear at a Sept. 21 congressional hearing over price increases for its allergy auto-injector EpiPen, the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mylan has been widely criticized for sharply raising the price of EpiPens, which are carried by people with life-threatening allergies. Mylan raised the price from about $100 in 2008 to about $600 currently. (Reporting by Eric Walsh and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
