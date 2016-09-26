FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mylan reiterates profit on EpiPen two-pack in US
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Mylan reiterates profit on EpiPen two-pack in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Under fire generic drugmaker Mylan NV reiterated it makes a net profit of $104, after taxes, for a pair of its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment sold in the United States, the company said in a filing on Monday.

The unexpected filing comes after the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day that the company substantially reduced its calculation of EpiPen profits by applying the statutory U.S. tax rate of 37.5 percent during a congressional hearing on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2dmnPhw)

U.S. lawmakers at the hearing lambasted Mylan Chief Executive Heather Bresch for sharply increasing prices for the treatment to $600 for a pair from $100 in 2007.

"Without the tax-related reduction, Mylan's profits on the EpiPen two-pack would be closer to $160, or 60 percent higher than the figure the company gave Congress," the WSJ report said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
