8 months ago
Mylan launches EpiPen generic at more than 50 pct discount
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
December 16, 2016 / 1:17 PM / 8 months ago

Mylan launches EpiPen generic at more than 50 pct discount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mylan NV said on Friday it launched the generic version of its life-saving EpiPen allergy treatment at a more than 50 percent discount.

The authorized generic, at wholesale cost of $300 for a two-pack, will be available in pharmacies starting next week, Mylan said.

Mylan has been under investigation by the U.S. government, and its chief executive was called before Congress to testify on raising the price of a pair of EpiPens to more than $600 from $100 in 2008. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

