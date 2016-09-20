FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medicare EpiPen spending outpaces prescription growth -Kaiser report
September 20, 2016 / 7:21 PM / a year ago

Medicare EpiPen spending outpaces prescription growth -Kaiser report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. government spending on Mylan Inc's EpiPen in the Medicare program for seniors and the disabled rose 1,151 percent from 2007 through 2014, while the number of EpiPen users grew 164 percent, the Kaiser Family Foundation said on Tuesday in an analysis.

The spending figure excludes after-market manufacturer rebates that Mylan paid to the private insurers who manage the Medicare Part D program for pharmacy drugs on behalf of the government, it said.

In 2007, when Mylan purchased EpiPen, the Medicare program spent $7 million on the product for 79,980 users, Kaiser said. In 2014, that spending rose to $87.9 million for 211,500 users, Kaiser said.

Kaiser Family Foundation is a health policy research organization. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
