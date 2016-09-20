FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. Senate finance committee asks for Mylan EpiPen rebate investigation
September 20, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

U.S. Senate finance committee asks for Mylan EpiPen rebate investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday said it had asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate the rebates to state Medicaid programs for Mylan Inc's EpiPen treatment.

Mylan, which has raised the U.S. price for a pack of two EpiPens from less than $100 when it acquired the product in 2007 to more than $600, also faces scrutiny from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and West Virginia. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bill Rigby)

