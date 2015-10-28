FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli court rules in favour of Mylan's Tel Aviv stock listing
October 28, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

Israeli court rules in favour of Mylan's Tel Aviv stock listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mylan NV said an Israeli district court has ruled against target Perrigo Company Plc’s attempt to block Mylan’s listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

A Tel Aviv listing will strengthen Netherlands-based Mylan’s efforts to get Perrigo shareholders on its side.

Perrigo has repeatedly urged its shareholders not to accept Mylan’s $25 billion hostile bid.

Mylan, which first made a bid for Perrigo in April, went hostile in September. Perrigo shareholders have until Nov. 13 to accept the tender offer.

“We are very pleased by the court’s ruling, clearing the way for the TASE to approve our listing and for Perrigo’s Israeli shareholders to participate in our highly compelling offer,” Mylan Chairman Robert Coury said.

Mylan had said in June that the company would like to join the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange if it succeeds in buying Perrigo.

Shares of Mylan closed at $44.89 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

