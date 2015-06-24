FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mylan eyes Tel Aviv listing if Perrigo deal goes ahead
June 24, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mylan eyes Tel Aviv listing if Perrigo deal goes ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds context on TASE)

TEL AVIV, June 24 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mylan NV’s chief financial officer John Sheehan said on Wednesday the company would like to join the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) if it succeeds in buying Perrigo Co.

Mylan, which has its primary listing in the United States, has offered to acquire Perrigo for $34 billion. This is widely seen as an attempt to protect itself from a bid from Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world’s biggest generic drugmaker.

Sheehan was in Israel to meet Yossi Beinart, chief executive of the stock exchange.

“Mylan believes that the Israeli market is important to Mylan and the pharmaceutical industry generally and would therefore be pleased to join TASE as one of the largest publicly traded companies following the consummation of the Perrigo acquisition,” he said in a statement after the meeting.

Perrigo’s shares have been listed on TASE since it acquired Israeli drugmaker Agis Industries in 2005.

TASE is seeking to stem falling trading volumes in recent years. Sheehan’s comments could reassure the exchange, which is eager to ensure it does not lose Perrigo, the second-biggest company by market value on the bourse behind Teva.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
