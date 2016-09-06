FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mylan hit with class action lawsuit over EpiPen price increases
September 6, 2016

Mylan hit with class action lawsuit over EpiPen price increases

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - An Ohio woman on Tuesday filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc in an Ohio county court, claiming sharp price hikes for the company's EpiPen device violated the state's consumer protection law.

Mylan has raised the U.S. price of the EpiPen, which is used to treat life-threatening allergies, from less than $100 when it acquired the product in 2007 to more than $600, drawing criticism from parents, consumer groups and U.S. politicians.

New York's attorney general said on Tuesday he is investigating whether Mylan violated antitrust laws in its contracts to provide EpiPens to some school systems. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Dan Grebler)

