a year ago
Mylan's EpiPen discounts are 'insufficient' -Clinton spokesman
August 25, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Mylan's EpiPen discounts are 'insufficient' -Clinton spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mylan NV's move on Thursday to expand discount programs for its EpiPen allergy treatment was welcome but not sufficient, a spokesman for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said in a statement.

"Discounts for selected customers without lowering the overall price of EpiPens are insufficient, because the excessive price will likely be passed on through higher insurance premiums," Clinton campaign spokesman Tyrone Gayle said. "Since there is no apparent justification for the price increase, Mylan should immediately lower the overall price of EpiPens." (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

