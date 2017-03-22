Generic drugmaker Mylan NV has recalled
about 81,000 EpiPen devices in countries outside the United
States, following two reports of the life-saving allergy shot
failing to work in emergencies.
In both situations, patients were able to obtain treatment
through the use of an alternate EpiPen, Mylan said on Wednesday.
The recall affects devices distributed in Australia, New
Zealand, Europe and Japan only, according to the company.
Mylan said it is working with the regulatory authorities,
where appropriate, to inform them about the recall.
The U.S. drugmaker, which is the focus of multiple federal
investigations, has come under fire for staggering price
increases on the emergency shot in the United States.
Mylan has also been heavily criticized for classifying
EpiPen as a generic rather than a branded product, which led to
much smaller rebates from the company to state Medicaid
programs.