March 22 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV has
recalled some EpiPen devices in countries outside the United
States, following two reports of the life-saving allergy shot
failing to work in emergencies.
The two reports showed that devices in a batch of about
80,000 failed to activate, Mylan said on Monday. bit.ly/2mtk4iv
The recall includes EpiPen devices issued in Ireland,
Australia, Finland, Denmark and some other European nations.
Mylan did not respond to requests for comment on whether the
device failures resulted in deaths. It also did not specify the
total number of devices being recalled.
The U.S. drugmaker, which is the focus of multiple federal
investigations, has come under fire for staggering price
increases on the emergency shot in the United States.
Mylan has also been heavily criticized for classifying
EpiPen as a generic rather than a branded product, which led to
much smaller rebates from the company to state Medicaid
programs.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)