FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Mylan posts 3rd-quarter loss on proposed settlement costs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

Mylan posts 3rd-quarter loss on proposed settlement costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Mylan NV, which is under investigation and has faced harsh criticism over steep price increases for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment, on Wednesday reported a third quarter loss due the cost of a proposed settlement with the U.S. department of Justice and other government agencies.

Mylan posted a net loss of $119.8 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with a profit of $428.6 million, or 83 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, such as the $465 settlement expense, Mylan said it had adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.45 (vs $1.43) per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.