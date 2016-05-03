FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Mylan posts 17 pct rise in revenue
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Mylan posts 17 pct rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects net income in second paragraph to 3 cents per share from 0.3 cents, and 13 cents per share from 14 cents; drops extraneous word in third paragraph)

May 3 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mylan NV posted a 17 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of generic drugs.

Net income attributable to Mylan’s shareholders fell to $13.9 million, or 3 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $56.6 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $2.19 billion from $1.87 billion a year earlier. The company reaffirmed its full year total revenue outlook of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji, Natalie Grover and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.