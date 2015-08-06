FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mylan CEO says has other options, doesn't 'have to' buy Perrigo
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Mylan CEO says has other options, doesn't 'have to' buy Perrigo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc ’s Chief Executive Heather Bresch said Thursday acquiring Perrigo Co was not a must and it had other options besides Perrigo, which has rejected Mylan’s $34 billion hostile offer.

“There are alternatives to Perrigo. We believe Perrigo is the right first step. We like Perrigo, but we don’t have to have Perrigo,” Bresch said during a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

“There are lots of assets out there,” she said, that could compliment the company’s business. “We’ve been actively looking at many targets out there.” (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.