Mylan reports profit, maintains commitment to acquire Perrigo

May 5 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Mylan NV, at the center of a high-stakes, three-way takeover battle, on Tuesday reported slightly higher-than-expected first-quarter profit and said it was “steadfast” in its commitment to acquire Ireland-based Perrigo Co.

Excluding items, such as acquisition costs for a deal with Abbott Laboratories that enabled it to redomicile in Europe, Mylan earned 70 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 69 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The former Pittsburgh-based company, now headquartered in the Netherlands, posted a net profit of $56.6 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $115.9 million, or 29 cents a share, a year ago.

Perrigo last week rejected a sweetened $34 billion offer from Mylan. At the same time, Mylan is attempting to fend off a takeover by Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , the world’s largest generic drugmaker, which earlier on Tuesday said it was moving ahead with plans to acquire Mylan contingent on the Perrigo deal not being completed.