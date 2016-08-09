FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Mylan 2nd quarter profit rises; 2016 EPS forecast unchanged
August 9, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

Mylan 2nd quarter profit rises; 2016 EPS forecast unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mylan NV on Tuesday reported higher second quarter profit on increased demand for its generic medicines and specialty drugs.

However, for the second successive quarter the company kept in place its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings of $4.85 to $5.15 per share.

Excluding items, Mylan said it had adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.13 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent to $2.56, just shy of Wall Street estimates of $2.57 billion. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
