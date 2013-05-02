FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mylan first-quarter profit edges past Wall St estimates
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

Mylan first-quarter profit edges past Wall St estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Mylan Inc on Thursday reported slightly higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as sales were boosted by demand for its generic drugs in Europe and the Asia/Pacific regions.

The generic drugmaker said net profit fell to $106.9 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with profit of $129.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, such as acquisition-related costs and licensing payments, Mylan earned 62 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.63 billion, just shy of Wall Street estimates of $1.69 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.