Mylan revenue rises 29 percent
October 30, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Mylan revenue rises 29 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mylan NV, which has made a hostile bid for Perrigo Co Plc, posted a 29 percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand for its generic drugs increased in North America and Europe.

Dublin-based Mylan’s revenue rose to $2.70 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $2.08 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $428.6 million, or 83 cents per share, from $499.1 million, or $1.26 per share, due to an increase in the number of shares outstanding.

The company also said a U.S. district court had denied Perrigo’s motion for a preliminary injunction to block the closing of any tender offer. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

