Teva discloses 1.35 pct stake in target Mylan
May 27, 2015 / 8:43 PM / 2 years ago

Teva discloses 1.35 pct stake in target Mylan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd disclosed a 1.35 percent interest in Mylan NV , saying the purchase underscored its commitment to buy Mylan as soon as possible.

The company said it was ready to meet with Mylan and its advisers to discuss the deal.

Teva proposed to buy Mylan for $82 per share, or about $43 billion, in cash and stock last month.

Mylan rejected the offer saying it “grossly undervalued” the company, setting up a three-way battle as it pursues its own hostile takeover of over-the-counter drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc . (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Don Sebastian)

