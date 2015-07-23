FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mylan's preference shares foundation moves to block Teva's takeover bid
July 23, 2015

Mylan's preference shares foundation moves to block Teva's takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 23 (Reuters) - An independent Dutch foundation linked to generic drugs manufacturer Mylan moved to block a takeover bid by Israeli rival Teva, the foundation said on Thursday.

The foundation, which has the power to issue and acquire preference shares in Mylan when it judges the company’s “stakeholder interests” are at stake, said Mylan and Teva’s strategies were very different. It said it planned to use its voting rights to oppose the Teva bid.

“Mylan follows a strategy of using financial leverage and retained profits to fuel further growth, whereas Teva has implemented a strategy of regular dividend payouts, a focus on cost control and product portfolio rationalisation,” the foundation - called Stichting Preferred Shares Mylan - said in a statement. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Pravin Char)

