UPDATE 1-MYOB raises $658 mln in Australia's biggest IPO of 2015 - source

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - Australian accounting software company MYOB Ltd raised A$833 million ($658.07 million) in the country’s biggest initial public offer so far in 2015, a source told Reuters on Friday, at the upper end of the amount it had hoped to get.

The company sold about 228 million shares for A$3.65 each, compared to its target range of A$3 to A$4 a share, said the source, who asked not to be named as the details of the sale had not been made public.

That would give the company a market capitalisation of about A$2.1 billion, as its current owner, U.S. private equity giant Bain Capital, keeps a 57 percent stake and company managers hold another 3 percent.

MYOB is expected to issue a statement in the next two hours.

In 2011, Boston-based Bain bought MYOB from Australian private equity firm Archer capital for about A$1.2 billion, its first major foray in Australia.

MYOB’s return to the sharemarket on Monday, the country’s largest IPO since health insurer Medibank Private in November, will be closely watched by investors anxious for cues on the outlook for an IPO market that has softened in 2015 as the sharemarket has become volatile.

Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Ltd, Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd, Merrill Lynch Equities (Australia) Ltd and UBS AG were joint lead managers on the offer, while Australian firm Reunion Capital was financial adviser.