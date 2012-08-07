FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MYR Group 2nd-qtr beats Street, shares rise
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

MYR Group 2nd-qtr beats Street, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Utility contractor MYR Group Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a 55 percent increase in revenue at its transmission and distribution business.

Second-quarter net income rose to $9.5 million, or 45 cents per share, from $3.7 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose about 41 percent to $260.4 million. The transmission and distribution segment had revenue of $215.8 million in the quarter.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $246.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares were up 5 percent at $17.88 in after-market trade on Tuesday. They had closed at $17.08 on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.