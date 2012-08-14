FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Myriad Genetics forecasts full-year profit below estimates
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 5 years ago

Myriad Genetics forecasts full-year profit below estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees FY 2013 earnings per share $1.44-$1.48 vs est $1.49

* Sees FY 2013 revenue $550 mln-$565 mln vs est $553.5 mln

* Fourth-quarter earnings per share $0.34 vs est $0.34

* Fourth-quarter rev $133.0 mln vs est $131.9 mln

* Shares down 4 percent

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Molecular diagnostic company Myriad Genetics Inc forecast full-year profit that fell short of analysts’ expectations, sending its shares down much as much as 4 percent in extended trade.

The company expects full-year 2013 earnings per share to be between $1.44 and $1.48, missing consensus expectations by a cent.

However, it forecast 2013 revenue of $550 million to $565 million, largely above analysts’ expectations of $553.5 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Myriad, which has been accused by the federal government of patenting “acts of nature” by claiming ownership to genes linked to breast and ovarian cancer, is awaiting decision for the gene-patenting case from a U.S. appeals court.

The company posted net income of $29.1 million, or 34 cents per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $26.0 million, or 30 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $133.0 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 34 cents a share, on revenue of $131.9 million.

Shares of the Salt Lake City, Utah-based company were trading down 4 percent at $24.50 in extended trade. They closed at $25.47 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
