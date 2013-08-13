FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Myriad Genetics' fourth-quarter profit beats estimates
August 13, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 4 years

Myriad Genetics' fourth-quarter profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Molecular diagnostics company Myriad Genetics Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit that handily beat analysts’ estimates, helped by higher sales of its breast and ovarian cancer detection test.

Net income rose to $44.1 million, or 53 cents per share, from $29.1 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $174.1 million in the quarter ended June 30.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 44 cents on revenue of $159.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

