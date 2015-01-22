FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MySale sees first half revenue up 8 pct
January 22, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MySale sees first half revenue up 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Mysale Group Plc

* Trading update for the six months ended 31 December 2014

* Revenues for first half of financial year will be 8% up on same period last year

* An improvement on the growth rate announced on 15 December 2014 for the first five months of the financial year

* The company incurred an EBITDA loss in the period

* Board anticipates that EBITDA margin in second half will be positive

* Revenues for full year to 30 June 2015 are expected to grow at a similar rate to first half of financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

