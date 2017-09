Dec 15 (Reuters) - MySale Group Plc

* Profit-Before-Tax is expected to be materially below market expectations, as MySale continues to grow its membership for the long term in newer markets

* Anticipates that revenues for the full year will show double digit growth, despite the slowdown in the Australian economy, as its new markets continue to develop. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)