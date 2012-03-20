Orange, Publicis invest in myThings

TEL AVIV, March 20 (Reuters) - A new venture capital fund formed by France Telecom-Orange and advertising firm Publicis made its first investment in myThings, an Israeli online advertising technology firm.

The Orange-Publicis fund led a $15 million investment in myThings that included existing investors Carmel Ventures, Accel Partners and T-Venture, the investment arm of Deutsche Telekom , myThings said on Tuesday.

MyThings helps increase revenue for advertisers online by providing personalised display advertising, created in real time for each individual.

Orange and Publicis partnered with Iris Capital Management and last week announced the creation of their fund, with investment capacity of more than 300 million euros ($397 million).

Orange has been a client of myThings, founded in 2005 and which operates in 14 countries, for the past year. Other customers include Dell, PriceMinister, Vodafone and Telecom Italia. ($1 = 0.7552 euro) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)