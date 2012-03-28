FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Mytilineos, Motor Oil to bid for gas company DEPA
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 28, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 6 years ago

Greece's Mytilineos, Motor Oil to bid for gas company DEPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 28 (Reuters) - Greek metals group Mytilineos will bid for state-owned gas company DEPA together with Greece’s second-biggest oil refiner Motor Oil, the company said on Wednesday.

“Mytilineos will submit a letter expressing interest, jointly with Motor Oil and M&M Natural Gas Co to acquire 100 percent of DEPA Group excluding its fully-owned gas grid operator DESFA,” Mytilineos said in a bourse filing.

Greece invited bids for state-owned gas company DEPA in February as part of a plan to raise 19 billion euros from privatisations by 2015.

DEPA is active in wholesale, trading and supply of gas to retail and industrial clients. Its wholly owned subsidiary DESFA operates a high pressure gas transport network and liquified natural gas facilities in Greece. (Writing by Ingrid Melander)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.