Plus-size retailer N Brown on track to meet full year estimates

Jan 21 (Reuters) - British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc reported a 4.1 percent rise in third-quarter revenue and said it was on track to meet full-year expectations.

N Brown, whose brands include Simply Be and Jacamo, cut its full-year product gross margin outlook to negative 75 basis points to flat from its earlier estimate of negative 25 basis points to 50 basis points, announced in October.

N Brown’s biggest brand, JD Williams, performed well, as the clothing retailer saw a good performance over the Christmas period, the company said. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)