Retailer N Brown says on track to meet full-year expectations

Oct 11 (Reuters) - British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc said on Tuesday that it was on track to meet full-year market expectations.

** The Manchester-based company reports 19.8 pct fall in adjusted pre-tax profit to 31.6 million pounds for the first half ended Aug. 27.

** Revenue up 1 percent to 429.4 million pounds for the first half.

** Autumn-winter season started in line with its plans, boosting trade in volatile market conditions, company adds.

** Retailer says online revenue grew 7.5 percent, led by surge in mobile traffic.