Plus-size fashion brand N Brown Q3 revenue rises 4.1 pct

Jan 19 (Reuters) - British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc posted a 4.1 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by strong demand for its clothing among women.

N Brown, whose brands include Simply Be and Jacamo, cut its full-year product gross margin outlook to negative 100 basis points to negative 150 basis points from an earlier estimate of negative 50 basis points to negative 150 basis points

The retailer said group revenue for the 18 weeks to Dec. 31 rose 4.1 percent while revenue from its three power brands - JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo - rose 10 percent. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)