Plus-size retailer N Brown says trading improves since Sept
December 10, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Plus-size retailer N Brown says trading improves since Sept

Dec 10 (Reuters) - N Brown Group Plc, a British plus-size clothing home-shopping group, said trading performance had improved since September after reporting a marginal decline in its quarterly revenue.

N Brown, which warned of lower full-year profit in October, said total revenue fell 2.3 percent in the third quarter.

The Manchester, northern England-based company said it returned to growth in October and November, aided by revamp operations and the re-launch of the JD Williams brand. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

