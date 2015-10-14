N Brown says confident of full-year outlook

Oct 14 (Reuters) - British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc said second-half trading had started well and that it was confident of its full-year outlook.

N Brown, whose brands include Simply Be and Jacamo, said underlying trading pretax profit fell 15.9 percent to 35 million pounds ($53.5 million), in line with expectations.

Revenue rose 4.2 percent to 415.8 million pounds for the 26 weeks ended Aug. 29, the company said. ($1 = 0.6545 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)