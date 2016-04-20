FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's N Brown says trading in new financial year subdued
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 20, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

UK's N Brown says trading in new financial year subdued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc expects a hit of about 3 million pounds ($4.31 million) on full-year profit before tax in the new financial year, and said trading so far has been subdued.

N Brown, known for its brands SimplyBe and JD Williams, said sales were lower from a year earlier in financial year 2017, citing a challenging industry backdrop since January and also a change in marketing approach.

The retailer posted a 2 percent drop in underlying profit before tax to 84.5 million pounds for the year ended Feb. 27, in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.6963 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.