UK's N Brown says trading in new financial year subdued

April 20 (Reuters) - British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc expects a hit of about 3 million pounds ($4.31 million) on full-year profit before tax in the new financial year, and said trading so far has been subdued.

N Brown, known for its brands SimplyBe and JD Williams, said sales were lower from a year earlier in financial year 2017, citing a challenging industry backdrop since January and also a change in marketing approach.

The retailer posted a 2 percent drop in underlying profit before tax to 84.5 million pounds for the year ended Feb. 27, in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.6963 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)