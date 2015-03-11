FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plus-size retailer N Brown warns on full-year profit
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 11, 2015 / 7:14 AM / 3 years ago

Plus-size retailer N Brown warns on full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - British plus-size clothing retailer N Brown Group Plc cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time, after a challenging autumn season.

The Manchester, northern England-based company, whose brands include Simply Be and Jacamo, said it now expected pretax profit below the current market consensus of 88 million pounds ($132.67 million) for the year ending March 2015.

N Brown said its fourth-quarter sales grew 3.6 percent. Full-year sales were flat from last year.

$1 = 0.6633 pounds Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

