4 months ago
Plus-size clothing company N Brown says markets to remain tough
April 27, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 4 months ago

Plus-size clothing company N Brown says markets to remain tough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc said economic conditions for retail will remain challenging, adding to signs that UK consumer confidence is deteriorating.

N Brown, known for its brands SimplyBe and JD Williams, said higher fuel prices and currency-related changes will bump up its costs and squeeze the disposable income of its customers.

The retailer reported a 23 percent drop in annual statutory profit before tax and proposed a final dividend unchanged from the previous year at 8.56 pence. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

